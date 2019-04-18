Because All Content Deserves To Go Viral.
6/25/18
12:35 PM
ATTACK ON FREEDOM: HATE-MONGERING HILLARYITES Just Shooed Stephen Miller Away From The Bird Feeder Where He Was PEACEFULLY ENJOYING BREAKFAST

2

Patriots, our liberty is being threatened by DISRESPECTFUL DEMS. Stephen Miller was CALMLY eating his breakfast of seeds and cracked corn out of a PUBLIC bird feeder this morning when RUDE liberals with NO MANNERS approached him and drove him away with a broom. Make no mistake, patriots: This is a slippery slope. We

