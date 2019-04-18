4/18/19
1:30 PM
4/9/19
1:28 PM
3/18/19
11:45 AM
3/4/19
11:25 AM
3/1/19
12:55 PM
11/13/18
11:23 AM
10/29/18
12:49 PM
Created with RPG Maker MV ©2015 KADOKAWA CORPORATION./YOJI OJIMA
10/29/18
10:56 AM
10/26/18
3:36 PM
9/12/18
12:55 PM
Second Amendment fans, yell the number “two” and the word “gun” into your nearest bullhorn, because this is a big way to showing the liberals that guns can be used for the GOOD type of killing. Wellllll, here’s why: The body went dead after it got the BLAMMO, and all thanks to: THE GUN.
8/20/18
11:21 AM
6/25/18
12:35 PM
ATTACK ON FREEDOM: HATE-MONGERING HILLARYITES Just Shooed Stephen Miller Away From The Bird Feeder Where He Was PEACEFULLY ENJOYING BREAKFAST
Patriots, our liberty is being threatened by DISRESPECTFUL DEMS. Stephen Miller was CALMLY eating his breakfast of seeds and cracked corn out of a PUBLIC bird feeder this morning when RUDE liberals with NO MANNERS approached him and drove him away with a broom. Make no mistake, patriots: This is a slippery slope. We…
6/15/18
12:35 PM
6/4/18
1:54 PM
5/29/18
4:00 PM
5/21/18
1:21 PM
5/17/18
1:44 PM
4/23/18
11:12 AM
4/5/18
2:35 PM
4/4/18
4:35 PM
Advertisement